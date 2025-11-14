Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD's Tejashwi Yadav retain his bastion?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Raghopur assembly constituency voted during the first phase of 2025 Bihar assembly polls on November 6 and recorded a voter turnout of 64 per cent.
- 9 Mins agoWhat are Tejashwi Yadav's poll promises?
- 31 Mins ago‘Bihar, Biharis committed to saving democracy’ - Tejashwi Yadav ahead of counting
- 44 Mins agoWhat happened in Raghopur constituency during previous assembly polls
- 57 Mins agoWhen will the counting begin?
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoWho are the main candidates in Raghopur constituency?
- 1 Hr 32 Mins agoWhen did Raghopur constituency vote?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: With results of the Bihar Assembly elections expected soon, the Raghopur seat in Vaishali district is emerging as a key contest. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is seeking a hat-trick in this seat, amid a renewed challenge from the BJP....Read More
Tejashwi Yadav, the incumbent MLA and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has held the constituency since 2015, and defeated BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav in both the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. He faces the BJP leader in Raghopur for the third consecutive time.
Satish Kumar Yadav, a Yadhuvanshi leader, earlier represented the Janata Dal (United). He won the Raghopur seat in 2010 after defeating Rabri Devi, and later joined the BJP.
Chanchal Singh of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting from the constituency. It was earlier speculated that Kishor would himself stand against Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur, but he later announced he won't be contesting the assembly elections.
Also in the fray from Raghopur is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Raju Kumar.
Voter turnout in Raghopur
Raghopur went to polls during the first phase of elections on November 6, and recorded a voter turnout of about 64 per cent.
The constituency has long been a stronghold for Lalu Yadav's family. Lalu Prasad himself won the seat in 1995 and 2000, and served as the chief minister in both the terms. His wife, former chief minister Rabri Devi, also went on to represent Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in two subsequent assembly elections.
However, she was defeated by Satish Kumar Yadav in 2010 Bihar assembly polls, who was then a leader of the Janata Dal (United).
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: What are Tejashwi Yadav's poll promises?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav's poll promises, through which he sought to pitch himself as the big changemaker, include permanent government jobs to community mobilisers under Bihar’s flagship Jeevika self-help groups and regularisation of services of over 150,000 contractual employees.
He promised that every household in Bihar would have at least one person in a government job if his party returns to power.
Tejashwi had also announced that the allowances of panchayat raj representatives, including those elected from gram kutcheries (village courts), would be doubled and former panchayat representatives would get pension, if the alliance comes to power in the state.
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: ‘Bihar, Biharis committed to saving democracy’ - Tejashwi Yadav ahead of counting
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: A day ahead of counting, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting through video conference with party candidates and district organization office-bearers. He said that an “in-depth discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process.”
“The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, and all social and political workers who love Bihar and the Constitution are alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity. Bihar and Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution,” he wrote in a post on X.
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: What happened in Raghopur constituency during previous assembly polls
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: In 2015 and 2020 Bihar assembly polls, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav defeated BJP’s Satish Kumar to win and retain the seat respectively. In the 2020 assembly polls, Tejashwi bagged 97,404 votes and won the election while Satish Kumar got 59,230.
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: When will the counting begin?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: The counting for the 2025 Bihar assembly polls will begin at 8 am on Friday, November 14. The Election Commission will declare results most likely by the end of the day.
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Who are the main candidates in Raghopur constituency?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Among the key candidates in fray in the Raghopur assembly constituency are RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav who is aiming for a hat-trick win, BJP’s Satish Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar, Janshakti Janata Dal’s Prem Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party’s Raju Kumar.
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: When did Raghopur constituency vote?
Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Bihar’s Raghopur assembly constituency voted during the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and recorded a voter turnout of 64 per cent, according to the Election Commission.