Raghopur election result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD's Tejashwi Yadav retain his bastion?

Tejashwi Yadav, the incumbent MLA and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has held the constituency since 2015, and defeated BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav in both the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. He faces the BJP leader in Raghopur for the third consecutive time.

Satish Kumar Yadav, a Yadhuvanshi leader, earlier represented the Janata Dal (United). He won the Raghopur seat in 2010 after defeating Rabri Devi, and later joined the BJP.

Chanchal Singh of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting from the constituency. It was earlier speculated that Kishor would himself stand against Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur, but he later announced he won't be contesting the assembly elections.

Also in the fray from Raghopur is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Raju Kumar.

Voter turnout in Raghopur

Raghopur went to polls during the first phase of elections on November 6, and recorded a voter turnout of about 64 per cent.

The constituency has long been a stronghold for Lalu Yadav's family. Lalu Prasad himself won the seat in 1995 and 2000, and served as the chief minister in both the terms. His wife, former chief minister Rabri Devi, also went on to represent Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in two subsequent assembly elections.

However, she was defeated by Satish Kumar Yadav in 2010 Bihar assembly polls, who was then a leader of the Janata Dal (United).