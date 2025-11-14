Khesari Lal Yadav: Bhojpuri star trails as BJP’s Chhoti Kumari takes early lead in Chapra

RJD candidate Shatrughan Yadav, the Bhojpuri singer and actor popularly known as Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing behind the BJP’s Chhoti Kumari in early trends as the Election Commission begins counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The 39-year-old artist, born in Chapra, joined the RJD in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 16.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Jai Prakash Singh, a former IPS officer from the 2000 batch, who recently took voluntary retirement to join politics. His candidature could potentially impact both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan’s prospects, making Chapra one of the most unpredictable contests of this election.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly election tool place on November 6, followed by the second on November 11.

Who is Khesari Lal Yadav

Born in Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known Bhojpuri film star and playback singer, celebrated for his popularity among youth across Bihar. The 39-year-old artist, born in Chapra, joined the RJD in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 16. His father’s name is Mangru Yadav.

With his entry, the RJD aims to harness his celebrity appeal to attract young voters in the Chapra constituency. His candidature represents the Mahagathbandhan’s strategy to strengthen its base in Saran district, where he enjoys significant fan following.

Who is Choti Kumari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Choti Kumari from Chapra, dropping its sitting MLA Dr CN Gupta, who has represented the seat since 2015 and also serves as the RSS sanghchalak (chief) of Saran. The BJP’s decision to replace Gupta is seen as an effort to counter anti-incumbency.

Choti Kumari is expected to benefit from fresh voter sentiment in a constituency that has remained a BJP stronghold since 2010. However, Rakhi Gupta, a popular local figure and rebel candidate, poses a potential challenge by dividing the BJP’s vote share.

About Chapra constituency

Chapra, part of Saran district, has been a key political battleground with contests historically dominated by Rajput and Yadav candidates. The constituency also has a strong presence of Muslims and OBC groups, primarily from the Koeri and Kurmi communities.

In 2020, BJP’s Gupta defeated RJD’s Randhir Kumar Singh to retain the seat. This time, with Khesari Lal Yadav’s entry, the contest is expected to be multi-cornered.