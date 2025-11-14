JDU, BJP make NDA shine in Bihar election results. Will Nitish Kumar be CM again?

Nitish Kumar's JDU and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the NDA gain a massive lead in trends, putting up an unbeatable performance against the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The Janata Dal (United) was leading in 76 seats as per the Election Commission's trends at 12 pm on Friday. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking re-election on the legacy of Nitish Kumar's 20-year-long rule in Bihar. (ANI)

In addition to JD(U), the party's ally in NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party, also seemed to be faring very well in the polls.

The National Democratic Alliance – comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal (United), primarily, along with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha – was well above the majority mark of 122 seats, as per the 12 pm trends of the ECI. Follow Bihar election results 2025 LIVE updates

The growing suggestive figures that the NDA might return to power in Bihar also created a buzz over whether JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar will return as the state's chief minister, adding another term to his 20-year-old rule.

ALSO READ | Bihar: The Indomitable Nitish Kumar

Leads of NDA parties at 12 pm

Janata Dal (United): 76

Bharatiya Janata Party: 87

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular): 4

Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 3

Exit polls also sided with NDA

The exit poll projections, which were released over the span of two days – Tuesday and Wednesday – following the conclusion of second and final phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 on November 11. Follow Raghopur election results LIVE

Most pollsters projected a clear win for the BJP-JDU-led NDA, with seats ranging between 121-209, while the Mahagathbandhan had a forecast of following the NDA at a distant second shadow position with a range of 32-118 seats.

Axis My India was the only pollster who projected a tough fight between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar assembly elections. The pollster forecast 121-141 seats for NDA, while giving Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

But is Nitish the preferred CM?

Having learned the exit poll projections for parties and their alliances, it came as a shocker that Nitish Kumar did not emerge as the preferred chief minister in the pollsters' survey.

Only Peoples Pulse and Axis My India had carried out a survey for the preferred CM in Bihar and both of them were led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

According to Axis My India, 34 per cent of people opted for Tejashwi Yadav as the CM choice, while only 22 per cent preferred Nitish Kumar. The survey from Peoples Pulse, on the other hand, indicated that 32 per cent preference rate was with Tejashwi, while Nitish had 30 per cent popularity.