Why is India seeing Covid-19 second wave? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria explains

India's battle against a highly infectious wave of Covid-19 infection has been aggravated by lack of adherence to Covid-appropriate safety protocols like masks and adequate social distancing and the circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-CoV-2, pointed out All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday.

The coronavirus crisis, torpedoing economies and burdening medical infrastructure, worsened since late February in the country.

"Around February, when cases started to decrease, people became lax towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour as they thought the virus had become ineffective," Guleria told PTI.

People are taking the disease lightly now, the chief of India's top hospital said.

"If you go out, you see that marketplaces, restaurants and shopping malls are crowded and full of people and these all are super-spreader events," Guleria said.

Mapping how the infection rate has surged, Guleria said, "Earlier, if one sick person was able to infect around 30 per cent of their contacts, this time those getting the disease are infecting a larger number of people."

The disease outbreak is compounded by the presence of highly infectious strains, Guleria said.

"So, the rate of spread of the infection is fast possibly due to the highly infectious and transmissible strains circulating."

The remarks from the AIIMS director come on the day India shattered its previous daily spikes in cases recorded from the time the pandemic crippled the country. On Monday, India saw the biggest single-day jump of 1,68,912 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,35,27,717, according to Union health ministry data.

India's Covid-19 crisis is unfolding in primarily ten states which account of 83.02% of the cases reported in the last 24 hours. These states - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan - have imposed curbs and restrictions in multiple forms to break the chain of transmission of the cases.

Guleria pointed out that entire humanity is going through a difficult time and "unless it is important, people should not venture out.

"Also, it has to be ensured that there is no gathering and stricter enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be ensured," he said.

"We may lose the gains we have made so far if we do not pay heed now and the situation may completely get out of control. If the situation is not reversed, then the galloping infection rate will eventually cause a huge strain on the healthcare system also," he told PTI.