 Why is Kamal Nath reportedly upset with Congress? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Why is Kamal Nath reportedly upset with Congress leadership?

Why is Kamal Nath reportedly upset with Congress leadership?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Kamal Nath's close associate Sajjan Singh Verma hinted that his boss had been insulted.

New Delhi: Congress leader Kamal Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday amid reports that he is mulling switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Madhya Pradesh stalwart, one of the biggest Congress leaders after the influential Gandhi family, has not confirmed the big switch. More importantly, he has not denied it either. Why is "Indira Gandhi's third son" miffed with the Congress?

Kamal Nath is one of the biggest Congress leaders in the country.(File photo)
Kamal Nath is one of the biggest Congress leaders in the country.(File photo)

Kamal Nath's close associate Sajjan Singh Verma hinted that his boss had been insulted. Speaking to ANI, he said the leader's self-respect was hurt.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Three things work in politics- respect, insult and self-respect, when these are hurt a person changes his decisions...When such a top politician who has done a lot for Congress and the nation in the last 45 years, thinks of moving away from his party, then all three factors work behind it," he said, virtually confirming that there is a rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Also read: Kamal Nath in Delhi amid BJP switch buzz; Congress says speculation ‘baseless’

He, however, said no decision has been taken as to Kamal Nath quitting the Congress altogether.

"No decision has been made that Kamal Nath ji is going, right there is just speculation," he added.

Verma told HT that Nath was extremely hurt over some undisclosed issue in the Congress. Nath is in Delhi to "meet senior leaders".

Also read: In Delhi, Kamal Nath refuses to deny BJP switch rumours; Nakul Nath drops Congress from X bio

According to sources, Kamal Nath had been in touch with BJP leaders since the Congress high command blamed him for the party's debacle in the Madhya Pradesh elections. He was also removed as the Madhya Pradesh Congress president and was not made the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Kamal Nath was also miffed with the announcement of Ashok Singh's name for Rajya Sabha.

Singh is considered a loyalist of Digvijaya Singh.

Kamal Nath coveted the Rajya Sabha seat.

Congress mollifies Kamal Nath

The Congress party, meanwhile, sought to mollify Kamal Nath by calling him Indira Gandhi's third son.

"For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party for the last 7 years as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress government in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology...the news that's speculated is baseless...can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams," said Congress leader Jitu Patwari.

Also read: Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath joining BJP? Digvijaya Singh reminds him of ‘Nehru-Gandhi’ family's favour

He also claimed the reports of his leaving the Congress are baseless.

"Every Congress worker has worked under Kamal Nath's leadership just two months ago; he cannot leave them (Congress workers)," he added.

Digvijaya Singh claimed he had spoken with Kamal Nath on Friday night.

"The person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stood together when the entire Janata Party and the then central government were sending Indira Gandhi to jail. How can you expect that person (Kamal Nath) to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families? You should not expect it," Singh told reporters.

With inputs from Shruti Tomar, ANI, PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On