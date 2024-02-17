Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath joining BJP? Digvijaya Singh reminds him of ‘Nehru-Gandhi’ family's favour

New Delhi: Reacting to rumours that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are in touch with the BJP top brass for a job switch, their Congress colleague Divijaya Singh said on Saturday that the duo will not leave Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Seeking to debunk the speculation that Kamal Nath is visiting Delhi today, Singh said he spoke with the Congress stalwart last night and he was in his family pocket borough, Chhindwara. Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the budget session of the State Assembly last week. (ANI file photo)

"Kamal Nath is in Chhindwara...I had a conversation with Kamal Nath last night. He is in Chhindwara," he told ANI, when asked about the rumours.

The Rajya Sabha MP reminded Kamal Nath that he had begun his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"The person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family and he stood together when the entire Janata Party and the then central government were sending Indira Gandhi to jail. How can you expect that person (Kamal Nath) to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families. You should not expect it," Singh said.

AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh also said that he did not think that Nath would leave the Congress party.

"The way he (Nath) has worked in the organisation since the time of Sanjay Gandhi (Son of Indira Gandhi) till now and the way he has a long relationship with the Congress, I do not think that he will leave the Congress and join any other party," Jitendra Singh said.

After the Gandhi family, Kamal Nath is arguably the tallest veteran of the Congress party's old guard. He has been close to the Nehru-Gandhi family since his foray into politics.

The speculation started when Nakul Nath unilaterally declared earlier this month that he would contest the Chhindwara Lok Sabha elections without the party's official announcement.

On Friday night, Kamal Nath reportedly had a closed-doors meeting with several local and state Congress leaders.

On February 10, Kamal Nath had affirmed his association with the Congress party's ideology.

"The ideology of Congress is the ideology of truth, religion and justice. There is equal place and respect in the ideology of Congress for all religions, castes, regions, languages and ideas of the country. In the 138-year history of the Congress Party, most of the time has been spent in struggle and service. In the freedom struggle movement, there was a competition among the Congress leaders to serve the country in the struggle against dictatorship. Nation building is the only aim of Congress after independence," Nath wrote on X.

Kamal Nath was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh when his colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia led a revolt of MLAs which toppled his government. Scindia later joined the BJP and is currently the minister of civil aviation.

Since 2019, the Congress party has been rocked with several high profile exits, including RPN Singh and Jitin Prasad. This year, the Maharashtra Congress has lost Milind Deora and Ashok Chavan.