Who is Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son and Lok Sabha MP with 660 crore net worth?

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday arrived in the national capital along with his son and MP Nakul Nath amid intense speculations that he could switch to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Nakul Nath, Congress MP and son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Chhindwara.(ANI / File)

While Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have been trying to rubbish the speculations, Kamal Nath refused to deny or confirm the reports saying he would inform the media first if there would be any such thing.

When pressed that he was not denying the possibility, Nath said, “It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first.”

Kamal Nath had been a Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and his son, Nakul Nath, secured the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as BJP swept the state with 28 seats.

The buzz gained momentum after Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media platform X and now identifies himself only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nakul Nath won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating his nearest rival Nathan Shah Kavreti of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 37,536 votes.

Educated at Boston Massachusetts' Bay State College, Nakul holds a degree in Business Administration.

Nakul Nath is also a successful entrepreneur, boasting assets worth over ₹660 crore, according to Myneta.info which uses the information provided in the candidate's self-declared affidavit that was filed during the elections.

He has diversified his financial portfolio by investing in various companies' shares, bonds, and debentures.

Apart from stock market investments amounting to approximately ₹6 crore, Nakul Nath and his spouse had accumulated assets exceeding ₹8.60 crore across 11 bank accounts. The bulk of these funds, over ₹8.30 crore, was deposited in a bank in Dubai.

Furthermore, Nakul had invested ₹29 lakh in PPF, ₹2 lakh in LIC, and held insurance policies worth ₹70 lakh in 2019.