‘Why just Padma Bhushan, give Gyanesh Kumar Bharat Ratna’: Omar Abdullah's dig at CEC

Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna, said Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, taking a dig at the chief election commissioner amid mounting criticism against the poll body over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, in light of recent reports of differences within the ECI.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during the autumn session of the UT’s Assembly, in Srinagar (PTI/File)

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Election Commission of India should do some soul-searching, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“Opposition parties are against the Election Commission (ECI), it is not happening without any reason… the proofs were not presented by any political party but a newspaper,” Abdullah said, referring to the report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

‘Give Gyanesh Kumar Bharat Ratna’

On being asked about pitch for Padma Bhushan for the chief election commissioner, Abdullah sarcastically asked why just that and not Bharat Ratna.

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{{^usCountry}} "Why stop at Padma Bhushan. Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna or made country's President… just two years left for presidential election… he has done so much for the BJP… entire West Bengal was gifted to BJP", Omar Abdullah said. Listen in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Why stop at Padma Bhushan. Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna or made country's President… just two years left for presidential election… he has done so much for the BJP… entire West Bengal was gifted to BJP", Omar Abdullah said. Listen in {{/usCountry}}

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West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya recently said Gyanesh Kumar deserved a Padma Bhushan "at the very least", and credited him with ensuring a violence-free assembly election in the state and "cleansing" the voter list by removing illegal Bangladeshis.

Bhattacharya's defence of the CEC came amid a major controversy over the poll panel's functioning after reports surfaced that two election commissioners had objected to decisions allegedly taken in their names during the SIR exercise.

The Padma Bhushan is India's third-highest civilian award.

Speaking to reporters at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, Bhattacharya also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements where he branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Kumar as "traitors" and said they would be investigated for "destroying" the foundation of India's democracy -- the vote of the common man -- by rigging polls.

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"Gyanesh Kumar deserves to be awarded, at the very least, with the Padma Bhushan. The people of West Bengal are delighted that, after so long, intimidation was kept at bay, that there were no incidents of murder during the elections and people were actually allowed to cast their votes," PTI news agency quoted the BJP leader as saying.