Why Mumbai police denied permission to CJP for October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Mumbai Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 2, citing restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park and concerns over traffic and noise pollution.

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the party had been denied permission for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. (ANI/File)

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CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the party had been denied permission for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. He warned CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their “right to protest” is denied.

The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down by September 26. The outcry followed allegations of dissent within the election commission over its practices and decisions. CJP had said it would launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.

Why did Mumbai Police deny permission?

Deep Dive Why did the Mumbai Police deny permission for the CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar? The Mumbai Police denied permission due to restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park, citing concerns over noise pollution and potential traffic congestion in a residential area. What are the allegations of dissent within the Election Commission involving Gyanesh Kumar? The allegations stem from reports suggesting differences between Gyanesh Kumar and the other two election commissioners regarding key decisions, which Kumar has denied, asserting that all decisions were made unanimously. What is the Cockroach Janta Party planning if their protest rights are further denied? CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke warned that the party would launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their right to protest is not upheld.

The Mumbai Police said that it is not empowered to grant permission for gatherings at Shivaji Park under the judgment of the High Court in PIL 116/2009 dated 04/01/2013 and a subsequent order of the Government of Maharashtra dated 20/01/16.

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{{^usCountry}} "It has been explained to applicant Ajinkya Shinde and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner," the police notification said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been explained to applicant Ajinkya Shinde and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner," the police notification said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also cited the location's status as a silence zone and residential area, saying the proposed gathering could lead to noise pollution.

Traffic, schools also cited

Mumbai Police said the proposed protest could result in heavy traffic congestion in the area.

The police further pointed to the presence of several schools in the surrounding area, saying traffic disruption caused by the programme could adversely affect students and other people travelling through the vicinity.

What is the row over dissent within EC

CEC Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission after an investigative report by The Indian Express alleged differences between the two election commissioners and Kumar.

Rejecting these claims, the Election Commission on Saturday reasserted that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

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The poll body has maintained that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted that its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.