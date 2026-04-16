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'Why should I glorify him?' asks Kangana Ranaut on ‘tapori’ remark for Rahul Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut clarified that she holds "respect for everybody" but doesn't believe in glorifying the LOP's stature.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 01:40 pm IST
ANI |
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Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding her recent "tapori" remark aimed at the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, defending her statement while questioning the standards of Gandhi's political discourse in Parliament.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, stressing that a respectful decorum must be maintained.(ANI)

In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut clarified that she holds "respect for everybody" but doesn't believe in glorifying the LOP's stature.

"I have respect for everybody. But I cannot pretend unnecessarily to put a crown on his head, which he doesn't deserve. Why should I glorify him? Is that the standard of opposition that we are setting and the standard of conduct that we're talking about? In Mumbai, a tapori is someone who may not have the formal etiquette," Kangana Ranaut said.

The BJP MP raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, stressing that a respectful decorum must be maintained.

"Parliament or no Parliament, what is this sort of conduct?" the actor argued.

Kangana Ranaut also took issue with Rahul Gandhi's 'jiu-jitsu' analogy used in the Parliament, where he used terms like "grip" and "choke".

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 'Why should I glorify him?' asks Kangana Ranaut on ‘tapori’ remark for Rahul Gandhi
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