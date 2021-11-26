Why this old video of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is going viral

As India observed the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack through remembrance, homage on Friday, an old video of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh went viral on social media. Several prominent Twitter handles including BJP leader CT Ravi shared the old video of Singh and said the Congress was responsible for the Mumbai terror attack. "The blood of innocent lives is on the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Never forgive, never forget!" the BJP leader wrote. The Karnataka BJP handle also shared a news clipping of 2008 which claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in 'party mood soon after Mumbai crisis'. BJP leader Amit Malviya too shared the news clipping.

What is the old video of Digvijaya Singh about? In the video, Digviajaya Singh can be heard talking about a book. He said, "Nowhere in the book, there is mention of the involvement of Pakistani terrorists in 26/11." The video also contains a statement of Mahesh Bhatt.

This rakes up an old controversy regarding 26/11 over Digvijaya Singh's past comments in which he reportedly attempted to link Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare's death during the 26/11 terror attack to some alleged threats he apparently received from a Hindu outfit. At that time, Digvijaya stirred a row by saying that two hours before the terrorist attack, Karkare told Singh that he was received threats by 'Hindu extremist' groups who were opposed to the ATS probe into the 2008 Malegaon blast.

The book which was launched by Digvijaya Singh and Mahesh Bhatt was a controversial one as it blamed RSS for the terror attack. Written by Aziz Burnet, '26/11: RSS ki Sazish' put the responsibility of the terror attack on CIA, Mossad and RSS.

