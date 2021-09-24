Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Widespread and heavy rainfall likely to continue in parts of India

Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Gujarat, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Konkan region over the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and is likely to remain there for the next five days. (HT photo)

Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Gujarat, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Konkan region over the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). A fresh spell of heavy rain is likely to begin in West Bengal and Odisha from Sunday.

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and is likely to remain there for the next five days. A cyclonic circulation is over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards across Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

Cyclonic circulations are also over southwest Rajasthan and east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move west-north-westwards towards the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely in east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rain is also likely in Gujarat till Sunday, Saurashtra, and Kutch till Monday, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till Sunday. Due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours and its west north-westwards movement, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from Sunday. Rainfall activity is likely to increase in Kerala and Mahe with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy rain from Saturday.

