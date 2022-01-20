Widespread rain expected over weekend in north India

NEW DELHI: Widespread rain is likely in parts of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department has said as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Bangladesh and a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over Afghanistan.

A fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Friday and an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over Rajasthan on Saturday.

Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. On Friday, Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely in the region over the weekend. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog in the night and morning hours is likely in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar this week.

Cold to severe cold day conditions is likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next the two days. Cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

