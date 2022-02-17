Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Widespread rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
india news

Widespread rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Northeasterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels were also expected to bring scattered light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep
(HT PHOTO/Representative Image)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Widespread rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. North-easterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels were also expected to bring scattered light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep during the two days, it added.

IMD said isolated light rainfall or snowfall is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad over the next five days under the influence of two successive feeble western disturbances. The same weather was expected in Himachal Pradesh from Friday to Sunday and in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning was likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next three days under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and Southeast Bay of Bengal. Isolated light rainfall is very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. The same weather is expected in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on February 20. Isolated light rainfall is also likely in Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on February 18, 19, and 20.

