Wife killed Belagavi realtor over ‘abuse’: Police

Police probing murder of a 57-year-old prominent realtor in Belagavi district claimed on Thursday that his wife has killed him for allegedly “behaving harshly” with her and their daughter.

Sudheer Bagwandas Kamble was found dead at his Madras street home in Camp area of the district on September 17.

“Police suspected the role of Kamble’s wife Rohini as she had earlier said the main door was kept open all night for her husband to enter the house and she discovered her husband’s body only when she went to wake him up at 7 am,” an officer, who is part of the investigating team, said requesting anonymity.

“When we probed deeper, both Rohini and her daughter Shreya confessed to have committed the crime as they were restricted to interact socially by Kamble after he returned from Dubai. He would also behave in a very harsh way with them. The camp police will file the FIR against the two after the probe is completed,” the official added.

The murder had shocked the border district, especially realtors who were given to believe that there were groups targeting professionals working in this sector and the killing was part of a larger plot.

Kamble was brutally hacked to death with sharp weapons and there were blood stains on the stairs and the bathroom.

A police team led by DCP Ravindra Gadadi nabbed Rohini, her paramour Akshay and her daughter Shreya.

Kamble, who had returned from Dubai after the Covid pandemic two years ago, engaged in the real estate business. After gets drunk, he behaved rashly with his wife and daughter, the officer said.

His wife is also alleged to have involved in a relationship with another man, Akshay, who also helped commit the murder, according to the officer.

Rohini hid Akshay in the house and had kept the main door open for Kamble who came in at around 11 pm. As he went into his room, he was attacked with machetes.

The wife and daughter were sleeping in the other room through the entire commotion.