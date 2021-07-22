Wife of critical Covid patient wants to bear child, court okays sperm collection

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday allowed a Vadodara hospital to collect the sperms of a Covid-19 patient, who is on life support, as his wife filed a petition in the court saying that she wanted to have his child through in vitro fertilisation method, but he was not in a situation to give consent. After the court allowed the hospital to go ahead with the process, in what has been seen as a significant decision, the hospital on Wednesday said it has successfully collected the sperm from the patient. The court asked the hospital to conduct the process as soon as possible and so within hours of receiving the order on Tuesday, the hospital authorities collected the patient's sperm.

"The patient's family decided to carry out the procedure. But we needed the consent of the individual on whom the process is to be carried out. Since he is critical and cannot give his consent, we could do so only if the court allowed," Anil Nambiar, zonal director of the hospital said.

The man, as submitted by his wife in teh court, was admitted to the critical care unit in the hospital since May 10 and his condition has been worsening by every day. With acute Covid-19 symptoms, his lungs have stopped functioning properly and the man is on the verge of dying. He is also suffering from multi-organ failure. As the family approached the hospital for sperm collection, the hospital authorities said it needed a court order in absence of a written consent letter from the patient.

The court heard the case and noted in the order that "interim relief is granted in an extraordinary urgent situation" and it "shall be subject to the outcome of the petition".