Wife-daughter duo held for allegedly beating husband to death in UP's Bareilly

A woman allegedly beat her husband to death here in connivance with her daughter over a domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday. A police officer said an initial complaint claimed that Balakram had fallen from the stairs, however, the post-mortem revealed around 15 injury marks on his body. (HT file photo for representation)

The accused, Rekha (46) and her daughter Pinky (30), were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) of Izzatnagar Police Station, Bijendra Singh, said.

SHO Singh said the incident occurred in the Izzatnagar area on Sunday when Balkaram (48) had gone to attend his nephew's pre-wedding function, and consumed alcohol there.

After returning home, he got into an argument with his wife and daughter, who then beat him to death using sticks. The two accused then tried to conceal the crime and did not inform anyone, the officer said.

He said an initial complaint claimed that Balakram had fallen from the stairs; however, the post-mortem revealed around 15 injury marks on his body.

The report also revealed that he died of shock and haemorrhage, he added.

Based on these findings, Rekha and Pinky were taken into custody on Monday and registered an FIR based on a complaint given by the man's relative.

Police also recovered the sticks used in the crime. Both were sent to jail on Tuesday, the officer said.