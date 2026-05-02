Will AI diagnose your next disease?

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author. His most recent book is When the Drugs Don’t Work. The views expressed are personal

But there are important questions the medical community and society at large have not yet answered — questions that cannot be resolved by building smarter models alone. We need evaluation frameworks that measure performance in the noisy ambiguity of real care rather than the clean prose of a case puzzle, transparency that lets a patient know an algorithm has shaped their diagnosis, and clear lines of accountability when something goes wrong.

This study is also already old. The model tested was released in September 2024. In artificial intelligence, that is a generation. Current AI reasoning systems are multimodal, processing not only text but also images, audio, and video. The next generation will be more capable still.

Sometimes, paradoxically, a clinician with AI performs worse than a clinician without it. One study in JAMA found that systematically biased AI predictions reduced clinicians’ diagnostic accuracy. The presence of an apparently authoritative second opinion changes how the first one is offered.

A radiologist who reads images alongside AI may grow dull on exactly the cases the AI gets wrong. A junior doctor trained in this era may never develop the pattern recognition that comes from years of unaided practice. A clinician will often order the test the AI flagged even when their own judgment says it is unnecessary, because the cost of ignoring an algorithmic flag — in litigation and in conscience — is heavier than the cost of acting on it.

There are also reasons to worry about how AI changes the doctor who uses it. Aviation has lived with a version of this problem for decades. When machines take over, human skills atrophy, which is why pilots are still trained for the moments when automation fails. There is no good reason to think clinical reasoning is exempt.

Reasoning over text is not the same as being a doctor either. The model worked from words alone. It did not see the patient. It could not order a test and revise its thinking when the result came back. It did not have to deliver bad news to a family.

In an accompanying Perspective in Science, Drs. Ashley M. Hopkins and Erik Cornelisse of Flinders University in Australia put it plainly: “Passing examinations is not the same as being a doctor.”

The authors also checked whether the model was simply remembering cases it had been trained on. It was not. The model was not merely retrieving information. It appeared to be reasoning.

The Boston emergency department was not the only test. The same model was put through five other experiments, including the New England Journal of Medicine’s published case puzzles, long used as demanding tests of diagnostic reasoning, and a separate set of management cases drawn from real patients in which the question was not what the diagnosis is but what to do next. Across the study, the model was compared with hundreds of doctors, earlier AI systems, and historical human baselines. In nearly every experiment, the model performed at or above the level of the doctors.

Until recently, these models produced answers in one breath. A reasoning model, such as OpenAI’s o1 series, works differently. It is trained to slow down, to work through a problem step by step, and to check its own work along the way. The shift from one-breath answers to deliberate reasoning has produced one of the largest jumps in AI performance yet.

A brief word on what these systems are. A large language model is trained on vast quantities of text drawn from the internet, books, and other sources. By processing trillions of words, it learns the statistical patterns of language. ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude are large language models. Given a question, they generate an answer one word at a time by predicting what should come next.

On 76 real cases drawn from a major Boston emergency department, the model arrived at the exact or a very close diagnosis 67 percent of the time. The two attending doctors tested against it managed 55 percent and 50 percent. When the same doctors were later handed a stack of differential diagnoses and asked to guess which had been written by a colleague and which by AI, they could not tell the difference. One got 15 percent of his guesses right; the other got 3 percent.

In a study just published in Science, Dr. Peter G. Brodeur and colleagues at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center fed OpenAI’s o1-preview reasoning model the same triage notes a nurse might scribble at the front door of an emergency room (vital signs, a basic history, the first impression of a sick patient).

Anyone who has watched an adept diagnostician at work knows there is something almost magical about how they tease out a disease through a Sherlockian process of elimination, Bayesian theory, and a slate of differential diagnoses. This is why we venerate fictional detectives like House, and why real diagnostic brilliance still feels like one of medicine’s highest arts.

There is little people agree on these days, but I would wager that most of us hold doctors who make quick and accurate diagnoses in high regard. “Our reverence is partly because effective medical care begins with the correct diagnosis, and partly because it is the most interesting thing we do,” Dr. Wachter writes, adding that it is also vitally important to the patient. Wrong diagnoses cost time, money, the chance to deliver the right treatment, and too often, life itself.

Dr. Robert Wachter, the chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and one of the most thoughtful observers of clinical AI, argues in his brilliant new book A Giant Leap that the question of where AI fits in medicine is best understood along two axes: feasibility and risk. Diagnosis, he writes, is high risk and low feasibility, and thus difficult to execute.

The effects of artificial intelligence (AI) are being discussed in every corner of modern society, yet health care has so far remained somewhat sheltered from its broader impacts. Interest is widespread, but adoption has been uneven globally, slowed by regulation, the high stakes of getting things wrong, and the deeply human nature of clinical work.

There has been a major earthquake in science and medicine, and the world will feel its aftershocks for years to come.

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There has been a major earthquake in science and medicine, and the world will feel its aftershocks for years to come.

PREMIUM AI systems outperform doctors in diagnostic tests, but experts warn real-world care needs human judgment, accountability and patient interaction. (Shutterstock)

The effects of artificial intelligence (AI) are being discussed in every corner of modern society, yet health care has so far remained somewhat sheltered from its broader impacts. Interest is widespread, but adoption has been uneven globally, slowed by regulation, the high stakes of getting things wrong, and the deeply human nature of clinical work.

Dr. Robert Wachter, the chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and one of the most thoughtful observers of clinical AI, argues in his brilliant new book A Giant Leap that the question of where AI fits in medicine is best understood along two axes: feasibility and risk. Diagnosis, he writes, is high risk and low feasibility, and thus difficult to execute.

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{{^usCountry}} There is little people agree on these days, but I would wager that most of us hold doctors who make quick and accurate diagnoses in high regard. “Our reverence is partly because effective medical care begins with the correct diagnosis, and partly because it is the most interesting thing we do,” Dr. Wachter writes, adding that it is also vitally important to the patient. Wrong diagnoses cost time, money, the chance to deliver the right treatment, and too often, life itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is little people agree on these days, but I would wager that most of us hold doctors who make quick and accurate diagnoses in high regard. “Our reverence is partly because effective medical care begins with the correct diagnosis, and partly because it is the most interesting thing we do,” Dr. Wachter writes, adding that it is also vitally important to the patient. Wrong diagnoses cost time, money, the chance to deliver the right treatment, and too often, life itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anyone who has watched an adept diagnostician at work knows there is something almost magical about how they tease out a disease through a Sherlockian process of elimination, Bayesian theory, and a slate of differential diagnoses. This is why we venerate fictional detectives like House, and why real diagnostic brilliance still feels like one of medicine’s highest arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anyone who has watched an adept diagnostician at work knows there is something almost magical about how they tease out a disease through a Sherlockian process of elimination, Bayesian theory, and a slate of differential diagnoses. This is why we venerate fictional detectives like House, and why real diagnostic brilliance still feels like one of medicine’s highest arts. {{/usCountry}}

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Diagnosis has remained one of medicine’s hardest frontiers for AI — until now.

In a study just published in Science, Dr. Peter G. Brodeur and colleagues at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center fed OpenAI’s o1-preview reasoning model the same triage notes a nurse might scribble at the front door of an emergency room (vital signs, a basic history, the first impression of a sick patient).

The results were astonishing.

On 76 real cases drawn from a major Boston emergency department, the model arrived at the exact or a very close diagnosis 67 percent of the time. The two attending doctors tested against it managed 55 percent and 50 percent. When the same doctors were later handed a stack of differential diagnoses and asked to guess which had been written by a colleague and which by AI, they could not tell the difference. One got 15 percent of his guesses right; the other got 3 percent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A brief word on what these systems are. A large language model is trained on vast quantities of text drawn from the internet, books, and other sources. By processing trillions of words, it learns the statistical patterns of language. ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude are large language models. Given a question, they generate an answer one word at a time by predicting what should come next.

Until recently, these models produced answers in one breath. A reasoning model, such as OpenAI’s o1 series, works differently. It is trained to slow down, to work through a problem step by step, and to check its own work along the way. The shift from one-breath answers to deliberate reasoning has produced one of the largest jumps in AI performance yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Boston emergency department was not the only test. The same model was put through five other experiments, including the New England Journal of Medicine’s published case puzzles, long used as demanding tests of diagnostic reasoning, and a separate set of management cases drawn from real patients in which the question was not what the diagnosis is but what to do next. Across the study, the model was compared with hundreds of doctors, earlier AI systems, and historical human baselines. In nearly every experiment, the model performed at or above the level of the doctors.

The authors also checked whether the model was simply remembering cases it had been trained on. It was not. The model was not merely retrieving information. It appeared to be reasoning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So, are doctors finished? Of course not.

In an accompanying Perspective in Science, Drs. Ashley M. Hopkins and Erik Cornelisse of Flinders University in Australia put it plainly: “Passing examinations is not the same as being a doctor.”

Reasoning over text is not the same as being a doctor either. The model worked from words alone. It did not see the patient. It could not order a test and revise its thinking when the result came back. It did not have to deliver bad news to a family.

Medicine is not just a set of inferences. It is a relationship and a calling.

There are also reasons to worry about how AI changes the doctor who uses it. Aviation has lived with a version of this problem for decades. When machines take over, human skills atrophy, which is why pilots are still trained for the moments when automation fails. There is no good reason to think clinical reasoning is exempt.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A radiologist who reads images alongside AI may grow dull on exactly the cases the AI gets wrong. A junior doctor trained in this era may never develop the pattern recognition that comes from years of unaided practice. A clinician will often order the test the AI flagged even when their own judgment says it is unnecessary, because the cost of ignoring an algorithmic flag — in litigation and in conscience — is heavier than the cost of acting on it.

Sometimes, paradoxically, a clinician with AI performs worse than a clinician without it. One study in JAMA found that systematically biased AI predictions reduced clinicians’ diagnostic accuracy. The presence of an apparently authoritative second opinion changes how the first one is offered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This study is also already old. The model tested was released in September 2024. In artificial intelligence, that is a generation. Current AI reasoning systems are multimodal, processing not only text but also images, audio, and video. The next generation will be more capable still.

But there are important questions the medical community and society at large have not yet answered — questions that cannot be resolved by building smarter models alone. We need evaluation frameworks that measure performance in the noisy ambiguity of real care rather than the clean prose of a case puzzle, transparency that lets a patient know an algorithm has shaped their diagnosis, and clear lines of accountability when something goes wrong.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author. His most recent book is When the Drugs Don’t Work. The views expressed are personal