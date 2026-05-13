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Will announce pick for LoP after Cong announces CM: LDF

Kerala's LDF will announce its Leader of Opposition after Congress names its chief minister. Contenders include Pinarayi Vijayan and KN Balagopal.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala said on Tuesday that it will announce its Leader of Opposition (LoP) soon after the Congress declares its nominee for the chief minister’s post.

TP Ramakrishnan

Though the CPI(M) Politburo met in Delhi on May 10 and 11, followed by the party’s state leadership meeting on Tuesday, no selection was announced. Among the contenders for the post are outgoing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former state finance minister KN Balagopal. Former ministers Saji Cheriyan and PA Mohammed Riyas are also said to be in the reckoning.

“Let the Congress declare its chief ministerial face first. That’s more important as a government needs to be formed here. The ministers also need to be named. As soon as the CM is declared, the CPI(M) will announce its leader of opposition,” said LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan.

He added that the CPI(M)’s nominee for LoP will be discussed within the LDF and finalised before the announcement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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