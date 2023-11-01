Will appear before LS panel on Nov 2, says Moitra

New Delhi Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra said on Tuesday that she will attend the Lok Sabha’s ethics committee hearing on November 2, asserting that she will “demolish” the complaint of cash-for-query against her and underlined that no parliamentary panel has the jurisdiction to probe allegations of criminality.

Mahua Moitra (PTI)

Moitra had sought time till November 5 after she was asked to depose on October 31 but the panel rejected her demand and told her no more extensions will be given after November 2.

“I will attend the meeting of the ethics committee on November 2. I have the right to cross-examine the fake complainant. This complaint is utter rubbish and I will demolish it,” Moitra said in Kolkata before taking a flight to Delhi.

The Trinamool MP also argued that the ethics panel, which looks into allegations of corruption and other ethical issues against members of Parliament, has not yet framed its model code of conduct.

“The committee didn’t have any meeting since 2021. It is yet to frame its model code of conduct. No parliamentary standing committee has criminal jurisdiction. If there is any allegation of criminality, then law enforcement agencies need to investigate it,” she said.

Officials pointed out that while the ethics panel will look into the conduct of the MP, complaints have also been lodged with the CBI and the Lokpal on the same issue.

Meanwhile, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey, one of the two complainants against Moitra (her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai is the other) took jibes at Moitra.

“Is there no work left for the Government of India now? This crocodile tear of the MP accused of mortgaging national security for a few rupees really makes me laugh. Delhi Police should immediately take the mobile phone of the Honorable MP and investigate, the MP should immediately file a case for violation of privacy, he should not run away after making allegations like Rahul Gandhi ji. He also talked about mobile tape but did not give the phone?” tweeted Dubey.

Moitra on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that she no longer intends to press the court to direct media houses and social media platforms to remove the allegedly defamatory content against her in the cash-for-query controversy.

Her counsel told the court that the lawsuit against Dubey and Dehadrai will continue.

Taking note of the MPs submission, justice Sachin Datta directed her to amend her defamation suit by deleting names of the 15 media houses and social media intermediaries, including X, Google and YouTube.