IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, defending the state budget presented by her last week in the absence of finance minister Amit Mitra as he is under medical supervision, asked what the problem is if the state budget is an advertisement for the upcoming elections. She further assured that the Trinamool Congress will be back in the state with a huge mandate.

"Some are saying that the state budget is advertisement ahead of polls. Even if it is an advertisement, what's the problem? Some are saying we are here for a few days. We will be here again with a huge mandate," the West Bengal chief minister said in the state Assembly, as reported by news agency ANI.

The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read | 'Tired of aunt-nephew regime': PM Modi on those joining BJP in Bengal

Banerjee presented the vote on account on Friday and announced old age pension for all above the age of 60 years and widows aged over 18. The pension for both has been increased from 750 to 1,000 per month last year.

The state government has decided to make full contribution to the provident fund of the unorganized worker. The government has decided to waive off the beneficiary contribution to the subscription of provident fund. "Under Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, any enrolled unorganised worker can avail all the available benefits without spending a single rupee," as per the state budget.

In the backdrop of the major farmers' protest, the chief minister has also announced financial assistance to each farming family under the 'Krishak Bandhu Scheme' and the assured income under the scheme will be increased from 5,000 to 6,000. "We have again requested the Central Government to immediately release and distribute the financial assistance under the Kissan Nidhi Samman Yojana to all the farmers of the State," Banerjee said during her speech.

Also Read | Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

Free rations for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will continue after June 2021 with 1,500 crore earmarked for that. Many such ambitious schemes were announced by the TMC leader.

Opposition parties said the budget announced by the chief minister this year is a marketing gimmick to woo the votes in her favour. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said it was "laughable" to see Banerjee announce her aspirational budget ahead of the expiration of her tenure, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjeee west bengal assembly elections 2021
app
Close
The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
india news

Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop

PTI, Gopeshwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that the party high command was keen on the re-nomination of Azad who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bills proposing to establish four new universities, is likely to be placed before the Bihar Assembly in the forthcoming Budget Session. (HT FILE PHOTO).
The Bills proposing to establish four new universities, is likely to be placed before the Bihar Assembly in the forthcoming Budget Session. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Bihar plans to set up 4 new universities, bills likely in Budget session

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhakrishnan termed UDF's move as sheer hypocrisy and opportunism and alleged it was just an exercise to get some votes.(ANI)
Radhakrishnan termed UDF's move as sheer hypocrisy and opportunism and alleged it was just an exercise to get some votes.(ANI)
india news

Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST
KS Radhakrishnan challenged the United Democratic Front (UDF) to disclose the number of leaders in the alliance who were implicated in the Sabarimala agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad raises doubts over govt's intention to give statehood to J&K

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The senior Congress leader said Article 370 had only two conditions — outsiders couldn't buy land or work there which had been in place since the time of Raja Hari Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.(ANI)
india news

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The chief minister has increased the annual financial assistance, under the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, to 6,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
india news

Rajnath Singh says Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over 41 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The Rafale induction ceremony was attended by French Defence Minister Florence Parly and the top echelon of the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company also said JPVL is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid
The company also said JPVL is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: JPVL closes Vishnuprayag hydropower project

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga. The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)
india news

‘Are we fools?’: Congress says ‘no substance’ in PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s MP in the Upper House, accused the Prime Minister of ‘overlooking’ Congress’ proposal on what lacks in the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a three-hour "chakka jam" or road blockade, on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6.(Reuters Photo)
Farmers take part in a three-hour "chakka jam" or road blockade, on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Maharashtra to probe if Indian celebs tweeted over farm laws 'under pressure'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
A delegation of the Congress party met Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier in the day claiming that Indian celebrities reacted to Rihanna's tweet under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a sample from a man for Covid-19 test, in Jammu. (File photo)
A health worker collects a sample from a man for Covid-19 test, in Jammu. (File photo)
india news

Decline in Covid cases in J&K in January, trend continues in February: Govt data

By Mir Ehsan/Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
In January, J&K reported 53 deaths and 3,535 cases, a sharp decline from 189 deaths and 10,747 cases in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
In contrast, inputs from agricultural runoff and domestic sewage like nitrate and phosphate remained almost the same.(HT File Photo)
In contrast, inputs from agricultural runoff and domestic sewage like nitrate and phosphate remained almost the same.(HT File Photo)
india news

Significant reduction of heavy metal pollution during Covid-19 in Ganga: Study

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The scientists analysed daily geo-chemical record of the Ganga river and showed that reduced industrial discharge during 51 days of mandated nationwide lockdown decreased the dissolved heavy metal concentrations by a minimum of 50 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.(ANI)
"Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.(ANI)
india news

'We didn't think MSP was ending,' says Rakesh Tikait after PM Modi's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Tikait’s comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Monday, assured that the minimum support price scheme will continue in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
india news

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience: Dr VS Priya

By Sanchita Kalra
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala talks to us about her gender-identity reveal, her path to self-discovery, challenges faced over the years and her pillar of strength— her parents
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP