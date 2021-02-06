Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections
- Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a slew of welfare measures such as the creation of 15 million jobs, hike in the annual aid of farmers and schemes in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls, even as legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered the well of the House demanding that the same be read out by finance minister Amit Mitra and not the chief minister. Mitra skipped the Friday’s assembly session.
The BJP leaders later staged a walkout while chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. The Left Front and the Congress MLAs also boycotted the session.
“With the permission of the Speaker, I propose a budget of ₹299,688 crore (net) for the year 2021-22 on behalf of the state government,” the TMC supremo read from the interim annual financial statement.
Banerjee said that her government intends to build a state-level planning commission as a mark of tribute to Bose. “We will build Jai Hind Bhawan in every district and Azad Hind Smaark at Newtown,” she said.
Under the government’s ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme, the annual aid for farmers was increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, she announced, adding that her government has agreed to implement the centrally-funded Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Bengal.
Banerjee also accused the Centre of not providing any monetary relief to the state in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan and coronavirus. “Had the Central Government provided some financial relief at this hour (cyclone Amphan, Covid-19 pandemic and the economic depression) of the crisis, it would have helped us in meeting the challenges,” she said.
The BJP, who has often targeted the state government over lack of employment, sought details on the number of contractual jobs provided. “The state should publish a white paper and initiate a probe on all contractual jobs done till date. It should make public the number of people employed through such contracts, when were they recruited and how. The entire process is shady and corrupt,” Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson, said.
BJP, TMC to launch rallies in Nadia today
BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to launch the party’s rath yatra from the state’s Nadia district on Saturday even as the youth wing of the TMC plans to launch a 10,000-strong motorcycle rally at the same time.
Nadda’s roadshow, which the party has named paribartan yatra (journey for change), will begin from Nabadwip on Saturday, and will cross 15 assembly constitutes in Nadia in two days. The TMC’s motorcycle rally, which has been named janasamarthan yatra (journey for mass support), will cross eight constituencies during the same period.
A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from different parts of Nadia, movement of traffic may be hit in several parts.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace
- In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three poll panel officials transferred in West Bengal ahead of crucial assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politically neutral administration needed for holding fair polls: WB Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7
- PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Mamata will be left: Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irani to address Howrah rally in place of Shah, more TMC leader may join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox