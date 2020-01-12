‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:30 IST

The Jammu-Kashmir police on Sunday confirmed the involvement of one of its senior officers in terrorism and said that he will be dealt with “as a terrorist”. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh was arrested along with three other persons on Saturday including Hizbul Mujahideen’s second-in-command , said Kashmir’s inspector general of police Vijay Kumar.

“This police officer has worked in many anti-terrorism operations but the way he was captured yesterday in which he was driving two-three militants in a vehicle to Jammu, it is a heinous crime. That is why we have treated him like other militants and arrested him properly and brought him on remand,” Kumar said.

Singh, who was captured with terrorists when he was travelling with them in a car on National Highway in south Kashmir, is being jointly interrogated by security agencies, said the police official.

The police, army, CRPF, IB, RAW, CID and other secret agencies were jointly interrogating him. Since, the issue is sensitive that is why we don’t want any loopholes in this,” said Singh.

Those arrested also include Hizbul Mujahideen’s second-in-command Naveed Babu who has been allegedly involved in the killings of civilians, including the non-local fruit traders and laborers in Kashmir.

Naveed Babu, a resident of south Kashmir, was a constable in police in 2017 and had fled with four rifles from Budgam in June that year, said the IG.

“After that he has been involved in many police and civilian killings. And last year many orchards were burnt and people were threatened. Till today 17 FIRs are registered against him And he is the Hizbul Mujahideen second in command after its chief Riyaz Naikoo,” Kumar said.

Vijay Kumar said that Singh has been a part of many anti-terrorism operations and was recently also involved with the security of a 15-member foreign envoys’ delegation who visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Asked about whether Singh’s involvement with security and receiving of foreign envoys was not a security breach, Kumar said, “At that time he was on a legal bona-fide duty and we did not know about his involvement. How could we stop him from duty at that time?”

Giving details of the operation, Kumar said that on Saturday SP Shopian got information that two terrorists have left from Shopian in an i-10 vehicle and were going towards Jammu National Highway. Singh said the SP then informed him and he directed the DIG south Kashmir to lay a checkpoint on the highway.

“He established a Naka and after searching the vehicle, he found two wanted terrorists. Along with the terrorists, he also found a deputy superintendent of police. Another person was there who is an advocate and in our list he is an over the ground worker of militants,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that the police searches are still underway at many places and also some hideouts have also been busted.

“A terrorist hideout was also busted in Shopian which was some 8 feet underground equipped with food and living facilities,” he said.

“This operation is a chain operation and we are getting many leads and launching subsequent operations. We can’t reveal more at this time,” added Singh.

The other two persons arrested from the car were Rafi Ahmad Rather, a resident of Shopian who is a Hizbul militant, and Ifan Shafi, an advocate of Shopian.

The IG also said that a case under FIR No 5/2020 and under section 7/25 Indian arms act, ¾ explosive substances act, section 18,19,20,38, 29 unlawful activities act has been registered.