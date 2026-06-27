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Will bring laws against ‘love jihad’, table UCC in House soon: Adhikari

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari vows to enact strict laws against "love jihad" and religious conversion, and to implement a Uniform Civil Code soon.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 03:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state will introduce strict laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad” and forceful religious conversion.

Will bring laws against ‘love jihad’, table UCC in House soon: Adhikari

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. The West Bengal will introduce Uniform Civil Code. Have faith. Give us some time. We will bring strict and tough laws against love-jihad, land jihad and forceful religious conversion,” Adhikari said.

‘Love jihad’ is a term largely used by right-wing groups to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Centre do not officially recognise the term.

Adhikari was addressing a program organised to mark the 189th birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, he told reporters that the government was likely to introduce a bill on UCC on Monday during the ongoing Budget session.

 
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