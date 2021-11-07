‘Will chop off hands’: BJP MP to Congress after Haryana protesters hold ex-minister hostage

Attacking the Congress over some of his party leaders being held hostage in Rohtak district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened to “gouge out the eyes and chop off the hands” of anyone who opposed party colleague and former Haryana minister Manish Grover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rohtak MP’s remarks came a day after Grover, who is also the vice-president of the state BJP, and 42 others were confined for at least five hours to a temple as farmers staged a protest outside.

The BJP on Saturday held a protest in the district against the Congress, blaming it for the Friday incident.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma attacked Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender Hooda, alleging that Grover was being targeted as Deepender lost the Lok Sabha elections because of him.

“Congress workers held our leaders hostage yesterday. This is a frustration of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender, for losing the Lok Sabha polls. I can say that we won the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat due to Manish Grover,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover, then we will take their eyes out. If they try to put their hands on him, their hands will be chopped off,” he added.

Continuing his attack on the Hooda family, Sharma said: “The days of the Hooda family are gone and they are confined in some areas of Rohtak and Jhajjar. Some people of these areas are backing them with a hope that he will become the chief minister again but this is not going to happen because the BJP will rule in Haryana for the next 25 years.”

Recalling Friday’s incident, Grover alleged that he was sitting in the temple complex to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Kedarnath temple around 11 am when he was approached by three youths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The youths said this is Manish Grover, who is responsible for Deepender Hooda’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and this is a right time to teach him a lesson. My colleagues and party workers asked me to leave the temple as the situation got tense but I refused. With the support of my party workers and Khap representatives, we returned home safely,” he alleged.

Criticising the BJP MP’s remarks, Congress’ chief whip in Haryana assembly and Rohtak MLA BB Batra said: “How can an elected MP threaten people to chop-off their hands? This is clearly a violation of law and order and the police should take cognisance of the matter. The BJP leaders’ low-level statement shows that they have no faith in democracy and if anyone tried to take them hostage, they should file a complaint before the police. The BJP leaders want to rule with sticks,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}