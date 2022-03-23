Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will ensure no toll plazas within 60 km on highways, says Nitin Gadkari

"I will ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km and if there's a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months," he said, replying to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants pertaining to the road transport and highways ministry.
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.(ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ANI |

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that there should be no toll plaza within 60 km on national highways and he will ensure the norms are fully implemented in the next three months.

Referring to points raised by members, he said people residing near the toll plazas will be able to get passes with the use of Aadhar cards.

Referring to points raised by members, he said people residing near the toll plazas will be able to get passes with the use of Aadhar cards.

Speaking about the infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that around 1,000 people are working on the Zojila tunnel project at present.

"In Jammu and Kashmir projects worth 7,000 crores are underway. About 1,000 people are working inside the Zojila tunnel at -8 degrees celsius," Gadkari said.

"Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway work has begun. By end of this year, we'll be able to reach Mumbai from Srinagar in 20 hours and the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be covered in four hours," he added. 

