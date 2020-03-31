Will ensure victims of Delhi riot are taken care of, HC told

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 07:26 IST

The Delhi government on Monday assured the Delhi high court that its officers would get in touch with the representatives of the 275 riot affected families from the Eidgah Mustafabad camp, and provide them basic facilities of food and medicines, even as it contended that the victims had voluntarily left and were not forced to vacate the camp.

The court was hearing a plea which had challenged the removal of the riot victims from the Eidgah Mustafabad camp and had sought basic facilities for the victims.

Rahul Mehra, standing counsel of the Delhi government (criminal), informed a bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Navin Chawla that medical kits containing medicines for basic ailments can be provided to each of the families as per their requirement.

He also submitted that mohalla clinics of the north east district are functional and the families will be provided the details of the nodal officers to be contacted in case of requirement of medical assistance or for a curfew pass.

“In case any of the families require accommodation, efforts shall be made to immediately place them in appropriate accommodation/relief camps,” he added.

Senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, representing the petitioner, told the court that the victims were initially staying at a camp at Idgah but the government had cleared it, forcing them to relocate.

Subsequently, because of the lockdown, the families were facing problems for want of food and medical help. He also said that the victims were worried they would be accommodated in night shelters and areas nearby. He submitted that while some of them went back to their houses, others moved in with their relatives.

Countering this, Mehra said the families which were staying at the camp at Idgah had voluntarily left and were not removed by the police or the government. He submitted that the camp has now been removed.

He assured the court that the authorities will coordinate among themselves and ensure that such families are not accommodated in the existing night shelters. The matter will now be heard on April 3.