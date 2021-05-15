Home / India News / Will explore if Covaxin can be made by private institutions too: Centre
india news

Will explore if Covaxin can be made by private institutions too: Centre

Any narrative that discourages scientific institutions should be resisted, Dr VK Paul said, in an apparent reference to the ongoing blame game over vaccine shortage.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Vaccine makers are partners of the government, Dr VK Paul said, as states are complaining that vaccine manufacturers are denying their demands. (HT PHOTO)

As Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will now be manufactured by two public sector undertakings, the Centre on Saturday said that private firms can also come forward to give a leg up in India's vaccine production. Talks are on with others, Niti Aayog (health) member Dr VK Paul said adding that such decision of technology and knowledge transfer entails a long process.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will now be produced by Hyderabad's Indian Immunologicals Limited, Uttar Pradesh's Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation and Mumbai's Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing. Once they start production, 13 crore doses of Covaxin will be produced in a month, according to the government's estimate. Out of these 13 crore doses, Bharat Biotech will produce 10 crore, while the three firms will produce one crore doses each.

Misuse of steroids major cause behind mucormycosis infection: AIIMS chief

"These tie-ups are not done over a week. That's not how complex technologies are transferred. There was an assessment of whether the vaccine can be made there. Following that there was training, fund allocation and then there was an agreement to formalise the entire arrangement," Dr Paul said.

Covaxin can't be made anywhere, Dr Paul said explaining that the vaccine-making process deals with live virus. "This can be done only in very sophisticated, biological safety level 3 labs so that the virus can not affect the scientists. A garment factory can not start producing the vaccine from tomorrow," Dr Paul said.

Any narrative that discourages the country's scientific institutions should not be indulged, Dr Paul said asserting that the Central government shares a partnership with all institutions engaged in vaccine making. "The two vaccine makers consider us as partners. They have honoured their contracts and made vaccines for the country."

As Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will now be manufactured by two public sector undertakings, the Centre on Saturday said that private firms can also come forward to give a leg up in India's vaccine production. Talks are on with others, Niti Aayog (health) member Dr VK Paul said adding that such decision of technology and knowledge transfer entails a long process.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will now be produced by Hyderabad's Indian Immunologicals Limited, Uttar Pradesh's Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation and Mumbai's Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing. Once they start production, 13 crore doses of Covaxin will be produced in a month, according to the government's estimate. Out of these 13 crore doses, Bharat Biotech will produce 10 crore, while the three firms will produce one crore doses each.

Misuse of steroids major cause behind mucormycosis infection: AIIMS chief

"These tie-ups are not done over a week. That's not how complex technologies are transferred. There was an assessment of whether the vaccine can be made there. Following that there was training, fund allocation and then there was an agreement to formalise the entire arrangement," Dr Paul said.

Covaxin can't be made anywhere, Dr Paul said explaining that the vaccine-making process deals with live virus. "This can be done only in very sophisticated, biological safety level 3 labs so that the virus can not affect the scientists. A garment factory can not start producing the vaccine from tomorrow," Dr Paul said.

Any narrative that discourages the country's scientific institutions should not be indulged, Dr Paul said asserting that the Central government shares a partnership with all institutions engaged in vaccine making. "The two vaccine makers consider us as partners. They have honoured their contracts and made vaccines for the country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine covaxin
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP