‘Will he get ‘prasada’, ‘Always a suspect’: Prasada gets flak after joining BJP

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked former party colleague Jitin Prasada if he would get ‘prasada’ for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or is he merely a ‘catch’ ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Jitin Prasada joins BJP. The question is will he get 'prasada' from BJP or is he just a 'catch' for UP elections,” Sibal tweeted.

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday and said that the saffron party is India’s only ‘national party’. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is necessary for the nation’s development and said Congress has lost its connection with the people.

Kapil Sibal also said that he will never join the BJP and called himself a true Congressman. “We are true Congressmen. I will never join the BJP and have never in my life have thought of joining the BJP, like over my dead body,” Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It could happen if the Congress leadership asks me to leave. I may leave when that happens but will never join the BJP,” Sibal further added.

Another senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said that he had anticipated that Prasada would leave. Moily also said that Prasada was not secular and wanted to perpetuate casteist politics in Uttar Pradesh. “He was always a suspect. He was not secular and wanted to perpetuate casteist politics in Uttar Pradesh. People who are committed to party ideology should be given responsibilities,” Moily was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Both Moily and Sibal highlighted that every political party needs to be receptive towards feedback. “I am sure the leadership knows about the problems and I hope they listen because listening is needed for survival. No corporate structure can survive without listening and so is with politics. If you don't listen, you will fall into bad times,” Sibal said.

Moily said that the party needs to undergo ‘major surgery’. “Congress needs to undergo major surgery. People with competence should be given charge of various states,” Moily further added. Moily, Sibal and Jitin Prasada were among the 23 leaders who also batted for an overhaul of the way Congress was being run as a party.