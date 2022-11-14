Will highlight India’s resolve to solve global challenges: Modi before G20 summit

India’s leadership of the G20 in 2023 will emphasise equitable growth and a shared future for all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he left for the summit of the world’s 20 largest economies in Bali, where the grouping’s presidency will be handed over to the country.

Against the backdrop of deep divisions within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said he will also highlight India’s “unwavering commitment” to collectively tackling global challenges at the two-day summit.

In a departure statement ahead of his visit to Bali, Modi said he will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, including reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation.

“India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all,” Modi said.

“During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges,” he added.

Modi will be in Bali during November 14-16 to participate in three working sessions of the G20 Summit focused on food and energy security, health and digital transformation. At the conclusion of the summit, the G20 presidency will be handed over to India, which will host the next summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

“In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit,” he said. “India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year.”

Modi said he will meet the leaders of several participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. He will also address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15.

The Prime Minister will join world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the annual summit. Russia has announced that President Vladimir Putin will not attend and the country’s delegation will be led by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov – a reflection of the divisions within G20 over the Ukraine conflict.

People familiar with the matter said that Modi is expected to have bilateral meetings with Biden, Sunak, Macron, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. There was no official word from India or China on a bilateral meeting between leaders of the two sides.

Besides the three working sessions, the G20 leaders are expected to discuss key issues such as the state of the global economy, environment and climate change, and agriculture.

The G20 brings together Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union, and represents 85% of global GDP and more than 75% of global trade.

The tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will loom large over the meeting, with Sunak saying ahead of his departure for Bali that he intends to “call out Putin’s regime” at the summit, which “will not be business as usual”.