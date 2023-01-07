‘Will make India free from Maoism before 2024 polls’: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the aim of the Union government is to make the country free from Maoism before the 2024 parliamentary elections. He was addressing a rally at Indira stadium in Chhattisgarh’s Korba city.

The Union minister also blamed the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh alleging that their only progress is rise in corruption, incidents of crime and rampant deforestation in tribal areas of the state.

He further appealed to people of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they want to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again in 2024.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government since 2014, Shah said that Maoist incidents declined to 509 in 2021 which was 2,258 in 2009 during Congress rule at the Centre.

“The BJP government not only ensured employment and education to the youths who used to pick weapons, but it also worked to eliminate by fighting those who had weapons in their hands. Our government’s effort is to make the country free of Maoism before the 2024 parliamentary polls,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, he said, “I want to ask Bhupesh Baghel what he will tell people if they ask him what he has done in his five years rule. t is not that he has done nothing. He has worked to increase corruption, incidents of rape and crimes and cutting the forest of tribals.”

Shah also accused the Baghel government of committing corruption in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

“Modi government started DMF for the development and welfare of people (living in mineral rich areas)…Chhattisgarh received ₹9,243 crore by means of DMF but what has the government done with it? I can tell you where it has gone. See houses of Congressmen in your area. Earlier those who used to move on a scooter now have Audi cars. Their houses have turned into three-storey buildings.Congress committed corruption in DMF fund,” he said.

Reacting on the allegations of Shah, the Congress claimed that the Union minister is misleading the people of the state.

“ The Union home minister should talk on facts not on rumors. The Congress party challenges him to release a list of Congress leaders who used to move on scooters before 2019 and now have an Audi. Such sweeping statements are only to mislead people. His party unit in Chhattisgarh has not a single issue to fight elections hence he is baffled,” said RP Singh, Congress leader and spokesperson.