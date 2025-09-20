‘Will never come to UP’: Shooter held in Disha Patani house firing case tells cops after encounter

A shooter involved in the attack on actor Disha Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly told police he “will never come to UP again” after being arrested on Friday along with an associate. Security personnel with one of the five shooters allegedly involved in the firing at Bollywood actor Disha Patani's ancestral house, who was arrested along with an associate after an encounter, in Bareilly, UP. (PTI)

A video of the incident showed Ramanivas lying on the ground with folded hands after the encounter. He was seen limping with a leg injury as police assisted him, telling them, “Dubara UP mein kabhi nahi aayenge sir. Kabhi nahi aayenge baba ji police ke aage” (“I will never come to UP again, sir. I will never come in front of Baba ji’s police”).

He reportedly referred to chief minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Baba.’

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said Ramanivas sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter, while his associate, Anil, was also taken into custody.

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, and four spent shells from the accused. During questioning, Ramanivas admitted his involvement in the attack and said he had been on the run since the incident.

Meanwhile, two juvenile shooters allegedly involved in the attacks outside Patani's residence were apprehended in Delhi on Friday by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Both, around 17 years old, are members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang, hail from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, and carry a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

Police said two other shooters, Arun and Ravindra, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh STF, assisted by Haryana and Delhi Police, in Ghaziabad on September 17.

According to police, the two juveniles had opened fire at Patani's house on September 11, while Arun and Ravindra carried out a second attack on September 12.

Earlier, Actor Disha Patani's father and retired CO Jagdish Patani thanked Adityanath for the action following the firing incident outside his residence.

Jagdish Patani, in a video message, said the UP government and police are fully realising the vision of a fear-free society under the guidance of Adityanath.

“I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took such strict action. I had a telephonic conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath today and thanked him as under his guidance, UP government and UP police are fully realising the vision of a fear-free society,” father of Disha Patani said in his message.

