Two accused of firing at Disha Patani’s Bareilly home killed in encounter

Both accused, identified as Ravindra and Arun, belong to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, according to the UP STF.

“Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries,” the Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

According to PTI, a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Ghaziabad's Tronica City.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, Amitabh Yash said that a glock and a zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the spot.



Firing at Disha Patani's Bareilly home



On the morning of September 12, at around 3:30am, two people on a motorbike opened fire outside Disha Patani’s home in Bareilly.

Later, a social media post attributed to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. The post was deleted on the morning of September 13 and the account was removed by evening.

The post circulating on social media alleged that the firing was carried out in retaliation to “insulting” comments made against spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. It warned that this was “just a trailer” and further violence would follow.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to actor Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police and had assured him that the police would take steps for their safety.

According to Jagdish Patani, the attackers fired had about 10 to 15 rounds in quick succession.

“At around 3 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of dogs barking. I saw the attackers firing at our house. The pistol they used was foreign-made. Once the trigger was pressed, 10-15 rounds fired in quick succession. We were extremely scared and immediately informed the police,” he said.