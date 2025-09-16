Yogi assures security to Disha Patani’s family after firing at Bareilly home

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to actor Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Singh Patani on Sunday night to offer assurances of safety following the recent firing incident at the family’s residence in Bareilly. Police personnel outside the residence of Jagdish Singh Patani, the father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, in Bareilly. (FILE PHOTO)

Retired deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Singh Patani said the CM stated, “The entire state of Uttar Pradesh stands with you. There will be no lapse in your family’s security.”

Earlier, the chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbhushan Singh also contacted the family. During the conversation, he assured them that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

“The accused will be traced even from the underworld. The responsibility for your family’s safety rests with the government. Please rest assured,” he said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 12 when two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire outside Disha Patani’s home in Bareilly at approximately 3:30 am. CCTV footage captured both suspects. The attack drew widespread attention when a social media post attributed to Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility. The post was later deleted on Saturday morning, and the account itself was removed by evening. Investigations revealed that the account was created using a Portuguese identity.

Following the incident, Jagdish Patani filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station against two unidentified assailants for attempted murder. In the complaint, he stated that early on Friday, two men fired at his house and fled the scene while the family was asleep. He explained that around 3:30 am, their pet dog began barking, raising his suspicion. Upon checking from the balcony, he saw two individuals on a motorcycle outside the house.

When he challenged them, one of the attackers opened fire at him around 4.30 am. He narrowly escaped by lying flat behind a pillar. In his statement to the police, Jagdish Patani also shared details about his family: his elder daughter, Disha Patani, is a Bollywood actor, while his younger daughter, Khushboo Patani, a retired Major, resides with him. Following the attack, police have provided the family with protection.

The Bareilly police are actively investigating the incident. SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that the digital trail points to overseas involvement, and efforts are being made to track down the attackers.