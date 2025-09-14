Firing terrified family, says Disha Patani’s father

Recounting the “terrifying night” when his family’s home came under gunfire allegedly by the gang of Goldy Brar in Bareilly in the early hours of Friday, retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, said the incident left the entire household shaken. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said, “At around 3 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of dogs barking. I saw the attackers firing at our house. The pistol they used was foreign-made. Once the trigger was pressed, 10-15 rounds fired in quick succession. We were extremely scared and immediately informed the police.” Goldy Brar’s gang has claimed responsibility claiming it was due to actress’ comments against religious figures

At the time of the attack, the members of his family, including his wife Padma Patani, sister-in-law, nephew and daughter Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, were present inside the home. No one was injured. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by gangs led by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, known operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi network. The post circulating on social media alleged that the firing was carried out in retaliation to “insulting” comments made against spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. It warned that this was “just a trailer” and further violence would follow.

When asked about the post, Jagdish Patani said, “I can’t comment on this right now. Social media posts are visible to everyone, and the police’s swift response has been commendable.” He also said that Premanand is a revered figure for his family. “Our faith is rooted in Sanatan Dharma. We offer respect and honour to such spiritual leaders. If someone misrepresents a post, it does not reflect our thoughts or those of our daughter. If anyone has been hurt, we express our sincere apologies” he added.

He further expressed his willingness to meet the spiritual leader and clear any misunderstanding if given the opportunity. The retired DSP revealed that the family had not received any direct threats before the incident.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said forensic teams were deployed to investigate the case after Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was slapped. Five teams, along with a special unit, are working on the matter. CCTV footage from the city is being reviewed and cyber cells are verifying attackers’ social media accounts.

Primary investigation revealed that six rounds were fired. Shell casings were collected from the scene and the weapon is being examined to determine its origin. Police have assured that the attackers will be caught soon.