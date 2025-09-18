'He vowed, found them, acted': Disha Patani's father thanks UP CM Yogi after gangster encounter

Actor Disha Patani's father and retired CO Jagdish Patani thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for quick action over the firing incident outside his residence, the accused in which were gunned down in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening. Bollywood actor Disha Patani's father (L) thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the encounter of gangsters who fired shouts outside his residence last week.(Instagram/khushboo_patani and PTI)

Jagdish Patani, in a video message, said UP government and police are fully realising the vision of a fear-free society under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took such strict action. I had a telephonic conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath today and thanked him as under his guidance, UP government and UP police are fully realising the vision of a fear-free society," father of Disha Patani said in his message.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), shot dead two gangsters linked to the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs who had fired outside Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly on September 12.

The encounter took place in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Wednesday evening.

The police team and the gangsters exchanged over a dozen rounds, in which the gangsters were critically injured and four police officers were also injured. The gangsters, identified as Ravinder, of Rohtak, and Arun, of Sonepat, died during treatment, an earlier HT report quoted officers.

Ravinder sustained two bullet injuries to the chest while Arun was hit on the neck and chest.

The manhunt was launched after around 3:30 am on September 12 itself.

Soon after the firing incident was reported, a social media account linked to Goldy Brar’s associates had claimed responsibility.

A team led by ACP Dharmender Singh and SI Manjeet Singh found that on Monday, the accused had reached Ghaziabad. “It was around 4-5am that the teams found that the accused had finally reached Ghaziabad and were trying to escape," a Delhi Police officer said.

Teams were sent and technical surveillance was mounted on multiple suspects.

By afternoon, their location was confirmed and a trap was laid near Tronica City. At 7.20 pm, a police team stopped their bike and asked them to surrender, but they fired, the officer added.