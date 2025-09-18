Shootout at Ghaziabad: How police hunted down gangsters who fired shots outside Disha Patani house

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday evening gunned down two gangsters accused of opening fire outside actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly last week. A joint team of UP STF, Haryana STF and Counter-Intelligence Delhi unit kills two miscreants, Ravinder and Arun, involved in the firing incident outside the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani), in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

In the Ghaziabad Tronica City encounter, gangsters Ravinder of Rohtak and Arun of Sonepat, both linked to the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, were killed after an exchange of over a dozen rounds with the police.

According to the police, Ravinder was hit in the chest, while Arun suffered bullet injuries to the neck and chest. The duo succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The manhunt was launched after around 3:30 am on September 12, when two men on a motorbike fired multiple rounds outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home. Soon after, a social media account linked to Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility.

Giving details on the incident, Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (Special Cell), said, “In a joint operation of Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana STF, two active criminals of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang were injured in a shoot-out near Tronica City, Ghaziabad…Both accused were directly involved in a firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly.”

How cops tracked the shooters

Investigators said Ravinder was identified from CCTV camera footage near Disha Patani’s house. The UP STF, then, traced movements through key routes in Bareilly and adjoining districts, using crime databases from the national capital and Haryana, including the technical surveillance.

A team led by ACP Dharmender Singh and SI Manjeet Singh confirmed on Monday that the accused had reached Ghaziabad. “It was around 4-5 am that the teams found that the accused had finally reached Ghaziabad and were trying to escape. By afternoon, their location was confirmed and a trap was laid near Tronica City,” a Delhi Police officer said.

At around 7:20 pm, police intercepted their bike and asked them to surrender. But the plan backfired as the men allegedly opened fire, hitting a police officer and a vehicle. This prompted a swift police response that left both accused with fatal injuries.

Why Disha Patani’s house was targeted

UP STF officials further said that the gang had been monitoring Disha Patani’s residence for weeks to extort her and her family. Haryana STF’s superintendent of police Waseem Akram said, “We had confirmed inputs that the duo was involved in the September 12 firing incident in Bareilly.”

He added, “When they were caught on a road near Tronica City, they started firing. The police retaliated and held them. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but had died.”

Officials added that Ravinder was wanted since 2024 in a Fatehabad court firing case. He was also part of a September 5 gang war in Bhiwani where assailants shot at a man named Luvjeet outside court.

Four police officers were also injured in the gunfight. Kushwah said, “During this shootout, SI Rohit sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand, while HC Kailash sustained an injury on his right hand. Two head constables of UP STF, Ankur and Jai, also got injured.”

Police said they later recovered a stolen bike along with a Zigana pistol and a Glock Gen 5 pistol from the accused.

(With inputs from Jignasa Sinha and Deepak Lavania)