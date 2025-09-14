‘At around 3 am…’: Disha Patani’s father recalls terrifying gun attack on family home

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s family faced a “terrifying night” on Friday when their home in Bareilly came under gunfire, allegedly by the gang of Goldy Brar. Bullet marks at actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly over alleged remarks on Spiritual Guru Premanand Govind Sharan and Aniruddhacharya, in Bareilly on Saturday.

Retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, father of the actor, was inside the house at the time, he recounted the incident to the media on Saturday. “At around 3 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of dogs barking. I saw the attackers firing at our house."

Jagdish Patani said that members of the family, including his wife Padma Patani, sister-in-law, nephew, and daughter Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, were inside the home. No one was injured.

The father said the pistol used in the attack was “foreign-made” and, once triggered, “10-15 rounds fired” in quick succession. “We were extremely scared and immediately informed the police,” he added.

Goldy Brar gang and social media post

Soon after the incident, gangs led by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi network, claimed the responsibility of the attack.

A post circulating on social media alleged that the firing was retaliation for “insulting” comments against spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, warning that this was “just a trailer” and that further violence could follow.

Reacting to the post, Patani said, “I can’t comment on this right now. Social media posts are visible to everyone, and the police’s swift response has been commendable.”

'Faith rooted in Sanatan Dharma'

He added that the family's faith is rooted in Sanatan Dharma. “We offer respect and honour to such spiritual leaders. If someone misrepresents a post, it does not reflect our thoughts or those of our daughter. If anyone has been hurt, we express our sincere apologies,” Jagdish Patani said.

He also expressed willingness to meet Premanand Maharaj to clear any misunderstanding if given the opportunity. The retired DSP confirmed that the family had not received any direct threats before the attack.

Police probe underway

Five teams, along with a special unit, are working on the case. CCTV footage is being reviewed and cyber cells are verifying the attackers’ social media accounts, said Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya.

He further said that forensic teams were deployed after the incident, with Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita invoked.

Initial investigation revealed that six rounds were fired. Shell casings were recovered, and the weapon is being examined to determine its origin.