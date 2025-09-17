Video: Accused seen firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, who allegedly fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's home in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly in the early hours of September 12, were killed in an encounter with the UP special task force (STF) on Wednesday. The firing incident took place outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence, Villa No. 40 in Civil Lines, in the early hours of September 12.

The deceased accused were identified as Ravindra, son of Kallu from Rohtak's Kahani, and Arun, son of Rajendra from Indian Colony in Sonipat's Gohana Road.

A video of the terrifying incident from outside Patani's Bareilly residence has surfaced, showing the two motorcycle-borne criminals firing a gun.

One of the two gang members is seen wearing a helmet and driving the bike in what appears to be a blue t-shirt, while the other is wearing a shirt and sitting behind him without a helmet.

WATCH:

In the video, the duo first passes through Patani's residence, and soon after, loud dog barks can be heard. The criminals later turn back around and again appear in front of the side fencing, when the person riding on the back seat gets down from the bike and fires several rounds at the Bollywood star's home before fleeing the scene.

Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Later, gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on social media, which was then deleted on the morning of September 13.

However, screenshots of the post began circulating online, wherein Brar said that the firing was a result of the alleged "insulting" remarks made by Disha Patani and her sister about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. He warned that this was "just a trailer" and further violence would follow.

Officials reportedly said that several associates from Brar's gang were also tagged in the post.

Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and elder sister Khushbu Patani were present inside the residence at Villa No. 40 in Civil Lines at the time of the incident.

The family remained inside the house under police protection after the incident, officials said. SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that armed police guards have been placed at the Patani residence.

According to Patani's father, who spoke to news agency ANI, the gun was "foreign-made". He also said that the attackers fired about 10-15 rounds in quick succession.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also reportedly spoke to Disha Patani's father following the incident and assured him that the police would take steps for their safety.

The attackers were later shot dead during an encounter near Ghaziabad's Tronica City. Delhi Police special cell and the STFs of UP and Haryana carried out the encounter as part of a joint operation.

An officer of Delhi Police Special Cell said that the incident was suspected to be an "intimidation tactic linked to extortion".