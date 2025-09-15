Yogi assures security to Disha Patani’s family after firing at Bareilly home

MEERUT: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to actor Disha Patani’s father on Sunday evening and assured him that the police would take steps for their safety following the recent firing incident at the family’s Bareilly residence, the actor’s father Jagdish Singh Patani said on Monday. Police personnel keep watch outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly house after shots were fired on September 12 (PTI)

Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, said the chief minister told him that the people of the state stood with the family. “There will be no lapse in your family’s security,” the chief minister said, according to Patani.

Earlier, the chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbhushan Singh had also contacted the family and assured them that the perpetrators would not escape justice. “The accused will be traced… The responsibility for your family’s safety rests with the government,” Singh said, according to the family.

The incident took place at about 3:30 am on September 12 when two persons on a motorcycle fired shots outside Disha Patani’s home in Bareilly. Later, a social media post attributed to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. The post was deleted on September 13 morning, and the account removed by evening.

SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that the digital trail points to overseas involvement, and efforts are being made to track down the attackers.

Jagdish Patani filed a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station against two unidentified assailants for attempted murder. In his complaint, the retired police officer said when he stepped out on the balcony after shots were fired, he saw two individuals on a motorcycle outside the house. When he challenged them, one of the attackers opened fire at him but he ducked.

Following the attack, the local police have provided the family with protection.