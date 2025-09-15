After firing incident, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani posts video about self-defence: ‘Kab jaane kya ho jaaye’

Just days after the shocking firing incident outside her family’s residence in Bareilly, Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani took to Instagram to post a self-defence video. In the clip, she showed everyday items can be used to protect oneself. However, the post triggered a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her, while others trolled her for the timing of the video. Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani with family

Khushboo posts self-defence video

On Sunday, Khushboo took to Instagram to post the video, which came with the caption, “MERA DESH , MERI ZIMMEDARI (My country, my responsibility).”

In the video, Khushboo is seen demonstrating how a data cable along with some screw nuts could be used to protect oneself in moments of danger.

“Hum sochte hain ke hume self-defence equipment kyun chaiyeh… Aaj ke iss yug mein… aaj ke iss kalyug mein kab jaane kya ho jaaye.. Kissi ko kuch pata nahi, chahe aap public figure ho ya na no… usse koi lena dena nahi hai (We think why do we need self-defense equipment... In this era, you never know what might happen, nobody knows…whether you're a public figure or not, it doesn't matter),” she said in the video.

Khushboo added, “Aap apne paas kuch na kuch self defence ke liye naam par rakehin… agar aapke pas license hai then it is the best thing, if you don’t own a license then please own something like this (cable) (Keep something with you for self-defense... If you have a license (for a weapon), that's the best thing. If you don't have a license, then have something like this instead).”

She is then seen showing how to use the cable to protect one self, and ends the video by mentioning that one should take charge of one's own safety.

Internet reacts

Khushboo's post sparked a mixed response on social media, with some praising her initiative and others connecting it to the firing incident.

One wrote, “We are with you mam always,” with another sharing, “Always support you Khushboo ma'am.” “True warrior spirit,” one shared, and one wrote, “Are you safe mam??? Keep shining always.” “More power to you and the people had attacked you are not man enough,” one wrote.

Some called her out. One comment read, “Per ab to Goli chal chuki hai. (But the bullet has already been fired)”, and another wrote, “Pura parivar dara hua hai. (The whole family is scared).” “Ur data cable will not help when the other guy is firing guns,” shared one.

About the firing incident

Shots were fired outside Disha's father's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, in the early hours of Friday. After that, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and Disha's father, told news agency ANI on Saturday that the assailants fired about 8-10 rounds at his home.

"Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet," he had said. According to police, two motorbike-borne assailants fired at the residence around 3.30 am.

Disha's father also addressed the ongoing speculations about the firing incident, which had been linked to remarks made by his elder daughter, Khushboo Patani. Speaking to ANI, Jagdish stated that her comments had been "misrepresented," and clarified that his daughter's statement was wrongly connected to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

What did Khushboo say

Recently, Khushboo Patani had criticised Aniruddhacharya for his alleged remarks suggesting that women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. This sparked backlash online, with Khushboo being heavily trolled. She later took to Instagram to clarify that her comments had been taken out of context and falsely circulated as being directed at Premanand Ji Maharaj.

So far, Disha Patani has not released any official statements about the incident.