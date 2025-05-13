Watch: What was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj all about?

A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Anushka Sharma, to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at the Kelly Kunj Ashram. The couple’s visit on Tuesday was captured in a video that surfaced online in the morning, showing them dressed in white and traveling in a local cab. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited the Kelly Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan on Tuesday

This marked yet another visit by the couple to the spiritual leader, with whom they have maintained a longstanding connection. During their latest interaction, Anushka was heard asking, “Kya naam jap se ho jayega?”. He replied, “Completely… I'm sharing this from my life experience. I have come to Bhakti Yoga after experiencing Sankhya Yoga, Ashtang Yoga, and Karma Yoga.”

He added, “It’s true that an increase in one’s glory and fame is not considered to be the grace of God. God’s grace is when there is a change in thinking within a person… God shows us the path of ultimate peace. Shri Krishna said in the Gita that my devotee is never destroyed. Chant God’s name with joy.”

Watch the entire conversation here:

The couple had last visited Vrindavan in January this year, and a previous video from their visit had gone viral, where Premanand Maharaj praised Anushka for helping Virat stay grounded and devoted despite his immense success.

Virat’s recent visit came just a day after he shared an emotional post announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old cricketer debuted in 2011 and played 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. In his statement, he wrote, “It is not easy when I am going away from this format of the game. But it feels right. I have given it my all and it has given me more than my expectations.”

Following his announcement, tributes poured in from across the cricketing and film fraternities, with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Angad Bedi, and Suniel Shetty acknowledging Kohli’s contributions to Indian cricket.