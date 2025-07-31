Disha Patani's sister Khushboo slams seer Aniruddhacharya after his rebuke in misogyny row: ‘False narrative…’

Actor Disha Patani’s sister, Retd. Major Khushboo Patani has been receiving a lot of social media attention lately and not because of her thrilling workout videos. This time, the retired officer, who has previously gone viral for her empathy and humanitarian acts of kindness, is under fire for her enraged comments on Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya’s most recent sermon. Khushboo Patani with sister Disha Patani; Aniruddhacharya

Famously known as Pookie Baba, the Mathura-based religious speaker made a few sexist remarks during a religious event at Vrindavan's Gauri Gopal Ashram. In a video that has since gone viral he said, “Ab ladki late hai 25 saal ki. Ab 25 saal ki ladki chaar jagah mu maar chuki hoti hai. Sab nahi par bahut. Aur wo 25 saal ki jab aati hai toh puri jawan hoke aati hai. Jab jawan hoke aayegi toh swabhavik hai ki uski jawani kahi fisal jaegi. (Now, girls are marrying at the age of 25. By then, many, not all, have been in relationships with multiple men. By the time a woman is 25, she is fully grown. It is only natural that by then, her youth has slipped away somewhere).”

His remarks caused widespread outrage, particularly amongst women. The Mathura Bar Association condemned the remarks, while a group of lawyers met the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mathura, demanding legal action against the seer. Khushboo was also one of the many voices who spoke up against his comments, saying, “He says girls who are above the age of 25 and stay in live-in relationships, woh 4 jagah mooh maar ke aati hai. If only he was around me, I would have made him understand the meaning of the words he has used against women. They are anti-national. You should never support b****** of the highest orders.” She further accused his his followers of being spineless, saying, “He just questioned the girls staying in live-in relationships, why did he not speak about the boys who are in live-in relationships? Why is live-in such a taboo? What is wrong in it? If two people decide to be with each other before heading for a marriage, how does that make them wrong?”

Aniruddhacharya's response

Post the backlash, the seer released an official explanation video on Saturday with the caption: “If anyone has been hurt by the misleading video spread by cutting and spreading the statement of Pujya Maharaj ji, then it is unfortunate.” In the video, he claims, “Radhe Radhe. Aap logon ke dwara humein soochna mili ki kuch behnein naraaz hain is baat ko lekar, kyunki unhone aadhi adhoori video suni. Us video mein kaha gaya ki aaj kal 25 saal ki ladki... dekhiye baat yahaan ja rahi thi ki kuch ladkiyaan aisi hoti hain jo live-in mein rehkar chaar jagah mooh maar chuki hoti hain. Aur jab woh kisi ghar ki bahu banengi, toh kya woh rishte ko nibha payengi? Isliye, ladka ho ya ladki, dono ko pehle charitrawaan hona chahiye. Yeh baat kuch ladkiyon ke liye thi, sab ke liye nahi.

(Radhe Radhe. I have been informed by some of you that a few sisters are upset because they listened to an incomplete video. In that video, it was said that nowadays, a 25-year-old girl... Look, the point being made was that some girls are such that they have been in live-in relationships and are involved with multiple men. And when such a girl becomes the daughter-in-law of a household, will she be able to maintain that relationship? That’s why, whether it's a boy or a girl, both should be of good character first. This statement was meant for some girls, not all.)”

Why did she release a new statement?

After Aniruddhacharya's response and his statement about “misleading video spread by cutting and spreading the statement of Pujya Maharaj ji”, Khushboo took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram with a heartfelt post.“It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji, and spreading baseless claims that I’ve said something about him. Let me make this very clear – I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji. My words were strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya, and were directed only at him (sic),” she said.

“It deeply pains me to see people misusing and twisting my words, dragging my name and my family's name into something we have nothing to do with. This kind of targeted misinformation is not only unethical but dangerous. Respecting saints and spiritual traditions is something I hold deeply in my heart. But calling out misogyny, wherever it comes from, is also my dharma - and I will not remain silent in the face of injustice. To those spreading lies - truth always stands tall. I request everyone to refrain from spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information. If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against defamatory content,” she said further.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani is a former Army Major, wellness coach, and sister of Bollywood star Disha Patani. Khushboo has served in the Indian Army for over a decade and claims that years of moving across the country and living through challenges most civilians never face has deeply shaped her worldview.