‘Will not be tolerated’: Himanta announces BJP rallies in Assam to oppose Congress's 'attempts to undermine democracy’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would hold mass rallies across the state to oppose alleged attempts by Congress to undermine democracy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the Congress and the party's leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “attacking the foundations” of India's democracy. (ANI File)

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Addressing media persons in Guwahati, the CM said that the rallies would be held across the state from October 13 to October 31 to also stop attempts made to shield illegal immigrants by opposing special intensive revision (SIR), blackmail constitutional institutions and undermine the democratic mandate of the people.

"These kinds of attempts by Congress to undermine constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and others will not be tolerated. People of Assam should oppose such tactics to hurt the nation under the instigation of foreign sources," Sarma stated.

"In order to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to oppose the tactics by Congress and other opposition parties, we will conduct peaceful rallies in all district headquarters of Assam to strengthen democratic institutions," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the CM targeted Congress and the party's leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “attacking the foundations” of India's democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the CM targeted Congress and the party's leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “attacking the foundations” of India's democracy. {{/usCountry}}

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"Their double standard is plain to see. When Shri Narendra Modiji is elected Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi calls it manipulation, yet his own election to parliament and his subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition are beyond question. When Assam votes, the result is unacceptable; when Kerala votes, it is welcomed. Democracy, for the Congress, is valid only when it delivers victory for the Congress," he posted.

"Now, by marching to the Supreme Court despite the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India declining a meeting, Rahul Gandhi seeks to turn political pressure on the highest court of our land. Constitutional institutions cannot be made answerable to a party’s electoral frustrations," he added.

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