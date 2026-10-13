‘Will not be tolerated’: Himanta announces BJP rallies in Assam to oppose Congress's 'attempts to undermine democracy’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would hold mass rallies across the state to oppose alleged attempts by Congress to undermine democracy.
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Addressing media persons in Guwahati, the CM said that the rallies would be held across the state from October 13 to October 31 to also stop attempts made to shield illegal immigrants by opposing special intensive revision (SIR), blackmail constitutional institutions and undermine the democratic mandate of the people.
"These kinds of attempts by Congress to undermine constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and others will not be tolerated. People of Assam should oppose such tactics to hurt the nation under the instigation of foreign sources," Sarma stated.
"In order to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to oppose the tactics by Congress and other opposition parties, we will conduct peaceful rallies in all district headquarters of Assam to strengthen democratic institutions," he added.
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Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the CM targeted Congress and the party's leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “attacking the foundations” of India's democracy.
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Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the CM targeted Congress and the party's leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “attacking the foundations” of India's democracy.
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"Their double standard is plain to see. When Shri Narendra Modiji is elected Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi calls it manipulation, yet his own election to parliament and his subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition are beyond question. When Assam votes, the result is unacceptable; when Kerala votes, it is welcomed. Democracy, for the Congress, is valid only when it delivers victory for the Congress," he posted.
"Now, by marching to the Supreme Court despite the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India declining a meeting, Rahul Gandhi seeks to turn political pressure on the highest court of our land. Constitutional institutions cannot be made answerable to a party’s electoral frustrations," he added.
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.
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Home/India News/‘Will not be tolerated’: Himanta announces BJP rallies in Assam to oppose Congress's 'attempts to undermine democracy’
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