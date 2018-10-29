Will pay Rs 50 lakh to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board , GIL tells Supreme Court

Graphite India Limited (GIL) told the Supreme Court on Monday that it would pay Rs 50 lakh to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) under the ‘polluter pays principle’ for its Bengaluru plant, facing complaints of pollution and emission of black dust.

The GIL’s counsel told a bench headed by justice Madan B Lokur that KSPCB could utilise this amount for dealing with measures to curb pollution in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where the plant is situated.

The Supreme Court had on October 23 asked Graphite India Ltd ’s counsel to apprise it as to how much they were willing to pay on the basis of the ‘polluter pays principle’.

