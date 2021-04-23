Home / India News / 'Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if...': Kejriwal asks PM Modi in Covid-19 meet
'Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if...': Kejriwal asks PM Modi in Covid-19 meet

The Delhi CM raised the issue in a meeting PM Modi held on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of Covid-19 cases.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal review a meeting on the situation of Coronavirus in Delhi, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Facing a grim crisis of saving lives with top hospitals in Delhi reporting an acute shortage of oxygen, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday raised the challenge in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi CM raised the issue in a meeting PM Modi held on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of Covid-19 cases. The meeting via video conferencing comes on the day India saw more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases.

"There is a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here?" Kejriwal said, reported news agency ANI.Raising the issue of problems faced during transportation of oxygen tankers, Kejriwal said, "Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state."

Delhi on Friday reported more than 26,000 new cases and 306 deaths, or about one fatality every five minutes, the fastest since the pandemic began.

India's top private hospital in the national capital Sir Ganga Ram on Wednesday announced an oxygen shortage with 58 patients awaiting treatment and 35 waiting outside the hospital for admission.

The crisis was compounded by similar reports emerging from other parts of the national capital where hospitals are racing against time with their oxygen quota.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has talked to the Centre to get the oxygen tanker that was stuck at a plant in Faridabad.

