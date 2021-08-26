Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 20 crore Covishield doses to be supplied in September, SII informs Centre
india news

20 crore Covishield doses to be supplied in September, SII informs Centre

This is double the number of doses the SII earlier told central government it will deliver in September.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST
A medical staff prepares a jab of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine (AFP).

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has communicated to the Union government it will supply around 20 crore doses in September of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developed by Oxford University-Astrazeneca, which the Pune-based company is manufacturing as Covishield in India. This is double the number of doses which the SII earlier told the Centre will be delivered that month.

Also Read | Digital vaccination certificates for Covishield, Covaxin trial participants

“We have further enhanced the production capacity and will be able to supply approximately 20 crore doses of Covishield to the government and private hospitals,” Prakash Kumar Singh, SII’s director, government and regulatory affairs, wrote to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), according to officials.

Also Read | SII buys 50% stake in pharma firm that provide glass vials to store Covishield

In a production plan submitted to the central government in May, the SII put at 10 crore each, its production capacity for Covishield, for both August and September. This month, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer has supplied 12 crore doses of the vaccine to the Centre and private hospitals.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | What if Covishield and Covaxin mix fails? Cyrus Poonawalla presents 2 scenarios

Covishield and Covaxin are the two most widely-used vaccines in the ongoing nationwide incoulation drive against Covid-19, which began on January 16, just days after the two received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The former is among four foreign-made shots to be granted EUA by the drugs regulator thus far, while the other two, including Covaxin, are indigenous jabs. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited is the firm behind Covaxin.

Till now, 6,03,846,475 vaccines doses have been administered across the country, including 8,040,407 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covishield serum institute of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will Covishield gap be revised again? What government says

UP govt names two medical institutions after Kalyan Singh

Plea moved for impounding passport of IIT Guwahati student accused of rape

84-day gap between Covid vaccine doses for better efficacy: Centre to Kerala HC
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP