'Will take time to streamline': CJP on why they aren't able to help every detainee

As protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue across the national capital, several protestors, bystanders and media persons were detained. Addressing the detentions and their legal aid channel, Cockroach Janta Partyhas revealed why the group is not able to help out every single detainee.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh arrives for a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI)

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Taking to social media platform X, CJP's legal head, Ratna Singh, stated that the pressure group is working to expand their reach and get more lawyers on board.

Also Read | Lawyers' group tracks detainees, ensures paperwork, issue SOPs amid Delhi protest crackdown

Deep Dive Why is CJP unable to provide legal help to every person detained during the Delhi protests? CJP says it is still working to expand its reach and bring more lawyers onto its team. Legal support during detentions has also come from independent lawyers present on the ground. How is CJP trying to improve legal support for detained protesters? CJP legal head Ratna Singh said more lawyers are volunteering, but it will take time to streamline the support. Independent lawyers on the ground have also been helping detainees. What did CJP ask Delhi Police to do about a protest at Jantar Mantar? CJP asked police to provide a date for a peaceful protest at the designated site within 24 hours. Its leaders said the group would announce its next course of action if police did not respond.

"When it comes to legal support during detentions, much of the help comes from independent lawyers who are actively present on the ground. These are people I have known for a long time, and they have always stepped up when needed. Their contribution, especially during protests, cannot be overlooked or taken away. They are the unsung heroes, and I have always been, and will always remain, grateful to them," Singh wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} "As for CJP, more and more lawyers are volunteering their time and coming forward to be part of the team. It will take time to streamline things, but progress is happening," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As for CJP, more and more lawyers are volunteering their time and coming forward to be part of the team. It will take time to streamline things, but progress is happening," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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CJP seeks fresh date for anti-CEC stir

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Cockroach Janata Party's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ratna Singh and other leaders visited the Parliament Street Police Station at 10am today to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Addressing reporters at the venue, CJP leaders have given a 24-hour ultimatum to police for a fresh date for a protest, or the group will issue another call of its own.

This move from the CJP leaders comes after Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka and other leaders were detained on Saturday amid a major security clampdown.

Following their release, Ranka and Das came down heavily on the Centre during a press conference at the Press Club of India.

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Das added that the entire country was in an emergency-like situation, with protesters being detained, transport curbs in place and internet services shut down in parts of the national capital.