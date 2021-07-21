Will the OPEC deal bring petrol, diesel prices down?

On July 18, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached an agreement to increase its crude production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis till the halted output is fully restored. OPEC is a cartel of 13 countries which produce 29% of the total crude oil in the world. Brent crude prices have fallen sharply after the announcement. Brent Crude closed at $68.62 per barrel on July 19, 6.75% lower than $73.59 on July 16.

As of July 20, 2021, petrol and diesel prices did not increase for four consecutive days. This was the longest period without a price increase since May 3. Petrol and diesel prices changed only twice during the March 27-May 3 period, when assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were being held.

Will the OPEC deal lead to a fall in petrol and diesel prices in India?

Here are four charts that explain this.