...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Will things change for TMC after ‘sunset’? Mamata Banerjee stares at crushing defeat in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee assured a losing TMC to not lose hope saying tables will turn after “sunset” and in Round 14-18 of counting.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 04:18 pm IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
Advertisement

The clock is ticking for chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is staring at a crushing defeat against the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal elections as trends show the latter leading in over a staggering 210-plus seats.

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the people through a video message, in Kolkata on Monday(Mamata Banerjee Facebook page/AN)

As counting trends emerged, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged TMC candidates and agents to remain vigilant and not to leave counting centres, alleging that there was a "game plan" by the BJP and the Election Commission to show the saffron party taking a lead in the early trends of counting. Track live results of West Bengal elections

She assured TMC supporters to not lose hope saying tables will turn after “sunset” and in Round 14-18 of counting.

Mamata Banerjee's ‘sunset’ message

In a video message issued during the counting of votes, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not to lose morale.

Exceeding expectations by exit polls, BJP was ahead in over 210 seats in West Bengal, according to data available at 4 pm, while the TMC was way behind and leading in merely 63 seats.

If the trends hold, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in for a huge setback in the state it has governed for three terms since 2011, when it ended the 34-year long rule of the Left Front.

Voting for the West Bengal elections took place in two phases - on April 23 and April 29 - across 294 seats of the state, however, votes are being counted for 293 constituencies due to the repolling ordered in Falta.

 
west bengal elections mamata banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Will things change for TMC after ‘sunset’? Mamata Banerjee stares at crushing defeat in West Bengal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.